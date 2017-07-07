Plane part reported stolen, farm equipment damaged

A farmer told a sheriff's deputy someone took a piece of a plane and damaged his equipment to the tune of about 5,800.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Roth stated in the incident report he spoke to the victim by phone Thursday.

According to the report, the farmer said the suspect or suspects stole a tongue from a land plane on County Road 167 near Highway 91.

In addition, the victim said a gear head was taken from a pump and that the pump was damaged on the man's power unit along the same road.

The victim told Roth he thought both incidents happened at the same time on the evening of July 1.

No arrests have been made.

