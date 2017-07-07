Plane part reported stolen, farm equipment damaged - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Plane part reported stolen, farm equipment damaged

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A farmer told a sheriff's deputy someone took a piece of a plane and damaged his equipment to the tune of about 5,800.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Roth stated in the incident report he spoke to the victim by phone Thursday.

According to the report, the farmer said the suspect or suspects stole a tongue from a land plane on County Road 167 near Highway 91.

In addition, the victim said a gear head was taken from a pump and that the pump was damaged on the man's power unit along the same road.

The victim told Roth he thought both incidents happened at the same time on the evening of July 1.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Health inspectors report finding roaches during restaurant visit

    Health inspectors report finding roaches during restaurant visit

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:23:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:32:52 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Craighead County health inspectors investigating a consumer complaint reported finding "several roaches" at a popular restaurant.

    Craighead County health inspectors investigating a consumer complaint reported finding "several roaches" at a popular restaurant.

  • A Better Region 8: ARDOT's rapid response

    A Better Region 8: ARDOT's rapid response

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:32:16 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:38:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Tuesday, June 27, was a sad day in Region 8.  A Jonesboro truck driver lost his life in a crash at the Harrisburg Road overpass on I-555.

    Tuesday, June 27, was a sad day in Region 8.  A Jonesboro truck driver lost his life in a crash at the Harrisburg Road overpass on I-555.

  • Plane part reported stolen, farm equipment damaged

    Plane part reported stolen, farm equipment damaged

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-07-07 14:05:23 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-07-07 14:25:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A farmer told a sheriff's deputy someone took a piece of a plane and damaged his equipment to the tune of about 5,800.

    A farmer told a sheriff's deputy someone took a piece of a plane and damaged his equipment to the tune of about 5,800.

    •   
Powered by Frankly