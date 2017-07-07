A Better Region 8: ARDOT's rapid response

Tuesday, June 27, was a sad day in Region 8. A Jonesboro truck driver lost his life in a crash at the Harrisburg Road overpass on I-555.

As the situation unfolded that day, many people asked questions: Will the overpass collapse? How long will it take to repair? Will traffic be able to pass under it and over it?

The aftermath could’ve snarled traffic on two main traffic arteries for months. Well, that didn’t happen because of some hardworking people in Region 8.

Watching ARDOT get to work on the overpass was impressive. In a two-day period, ARDOT had a brace up, lanes on I-555 were open, and they got to work on the Herculean job of fixing the overpass.

As we track other construction projects around Region 8, it's nice to see a construction project happen so fast with public safety in mind. The folks at ARDOT proved to all of us that rapid progress is possible when the right people are involved.

To the family of truck driver Jackie Becker, know that we are sorry for your loss. You are still in our thoughts and prayers.

To the workers at ARDOT, thank you for serving the public with such dedication and long hours. The way you've handled this whole thing makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

