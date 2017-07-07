JPD: Murder suspect in custody

JPD SWAT team preparing to search house on Allen St. for murder suspect Friday morning. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Police searched for Alex Rankin at a house on Allen Street Friday morning. He was not found there. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Jonesboro man.

According to Jonesboro police, 39-year-old Alex Rankin was arrested Friday night following a shooting in the 400-block of North Bridge earlier in the morning.

According to a news release, residents spotted Rankin on Miller Street shortly before 8 p.m.

A patrolman approached Rankin as he was getting into a car in the 200-block of Miller Street.

Police identified him and took him into custody.

Police transported Rankin to the Craighead County Jail, pending his first appearance before a District Court Judge next week.

Officers had responded to the area just after 6:30 a.m. Friday and found a man had been shot.

Dewayne Antoin Manning, 23, was identified as the victim by Jonesboro police.

Manning was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers identified Rankin as the suspect and a warrant was obtained on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police searched a nearby house on Allen Street, earlier in the day, where the suspect was believed to have fled, but he was not found.

On Thursday night, JPD was called to a shots-fired complaint at the same house. No one was injured and no arrests were made in that incident.

"There appears obviously to be a connection," said Jonesboro Police Department PIO, Paul Holmes. "It's early on the investigation so exactly how those two things are linked, what motivated this to turn into, from a shots fired at a building to shots resulting in someone being deceased, that's something that officers are going to have to work out."

