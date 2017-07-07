Suspect wanted in Jonesboro murder

Police searched for Alex Rankin at a house on Allen St. He was not found there. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Police are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a Jonesboro man.

Jonesboro police are searching for 39-year-old Alex Rankin following a shooting in the 400-block of North Bridge Friday morning, according to a news release from JPD.

Officers responded to the area just after 6:30 a.m. and found a man had been shot. The unnamed victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers identified Rankin as the suspect and a warrant was obtained on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police searched a nearby house on Allen Street where the suspect was believed to have fled, but he was not found.

On Thursday night, JPD was called to a shots-fired complaint in the same area. No one was injured and no arrests were made in that incident.

Anyone with information may contact the JPD Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

