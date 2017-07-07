Heartland virus case confirmed in Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Heartland virus case confirmed in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A case of the Heartland virus has been found in an Arkansas resident.

The individual is from the northwest part of the state, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health. The person has fully recovered.

A person is infected with the virus after a bite from a Lone Star tick.

Heartland virus causes a flu-like illness, including fever, headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, appetite loss, and feeling very tired, ADH states.

There is no vaccine or drug to prevent or treat the disease. Most patients with the virus require hospitalization but fully recover.

More than 20 cases of the virus have been identified in several Southeast and South Central states in the U.S.

ADH recommends the following actions to prevent tick and mosquito bites:

  • Use insect repellents
  • Wear long sleeves and pants
  • Avoid bushy and wooded areas
  • Perform thorough tick checks after spending time outdoors

