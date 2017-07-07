Sun Belt Conference announces student-athlete attendees at football media day

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced the student-athlete attendees from each of the conference’s 12 football programs in preparation for Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day on Monday, July 24.

Sun Belt Conference media day Central will launch next week with the full schedule of the event with links to live coverage on the Sun Belt Digital Network and ESPN3.

All 12 head coaches, including newest member Coastal Carolina’s head coach Joe Moglia, will join 24 student-athletes to represent their programs at media day. Two student-athletes will represent each school with two, New Mexico State senior Larry Rose III and Troy senior Brandon Silvers, making their second appearances. All others will be first-time attendees at media day.

ESPN3 will broadcast live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1-3 p.m. CT at media day and will sit down with all head coaches in addition to Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson.

Media day press conferences will be carried live on SunBeltSports.org.

------------------------------------------

Appalachian State

A.J. Howard (DB, Sr.)

Taylor Lamb (QB, Sr.)

Arkansas State

Justice Hansen (QB, Jr.)

Blaise Taylor (DB, Sr.)

Coastal Carolina

Osharmar Abercrombie (RB, Sr.)

Shane Johnson (LB, Sr.)

Georgia Southern

Chris DeLaRosa (LB, Sr.)

Wesley Fields (RB, Jr.)

Georgia State

Conner Manning (QB, Sr.)

Chandon Sullivan (DB, Sr.)

Idaho

Aikeem Coleman (DE, Sr.)

Matt Linehan (QB, Sr.)

Louisiana

Grant Horst (OL, Sr.)

Tracy Walker (DB, Sr.)

ULM

Frank Sutton (OL, Sr.)

Caleb Tucker (DE, Sr.)

New Mexico State

Larry Rose III (RB, Sr.)

Jaden Wright (DB, Sr.)

South Alabama

Dallas Davis (QB, Jr.)

Jeremy Reaves (DB, Sr.)

Texas State

Bryan London (LB, So.)

Tryston Mizerak (OL, Jr.)

Troy

Jordan Chunn (RB, Sr.)

Brandon Silvers (QB, Sr.)