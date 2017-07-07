Arkansas Adds Home Game To 2020 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – On the heels of adding a home-and-home series with Notre Dame to the 2020 and 2025 schedules, Arkansas has announced a home game against Kent State to its 2020 non-conference slate.

The week prior to the Razorbacks’ first-ever meeting with Notre Dame on Sept. 12, 2020, in South Bend, Ind., Kent State will visit Arkansas on Sept. 5.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs and the fourth current Mid-American Conference (MAC) program that Arkansas has ever faced.

Future Arkansas Non-Conference Schedules

2018 – Eastern Illinois (Sept. 1), at Colorado State (Sept. 8), North Texas (Sept. 15), Tulsa (Oct. 20)

2019 – Portland State (Aug. 31), Colorado State (Sept. 14), San Jose State (Sept. 21)

2020 – Kent State (Sept. 5), at Notre Dame (Sept. 12)

2021 – Missouri State (Sept. 4), Texas (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18)

2025 – Notre Dame (Oct. 4)