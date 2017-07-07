Man cited for calling 911 for non-emergencies

A Jonesboro man was cited after police say he called for help several times in non-emergency situations.

Officer David McDaniel stated in the initial police report he was sent to the 2200-block of Barnhill Road Thursday.

Mark Elrod, 59, was arrested and cited for obstruction of governmental operations.

McDaniel said Elrod had been calling 911 "several times over the last few days" for non-emergency purposes or criminal complaints. Prior to McDaniel's visit, Elrod was told by another officer not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.

Elrod would reportedly call to say "he had no minutes on his phone and could only call 911."

According to the same report, Elrod disrupted police and dispatch operation by having officers sent to his home with "no cause."

Elrod was released without bond following his citation.

