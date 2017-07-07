Damien's Diary Discovery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Damien's Diary Discovery

On Thursday, July 13th, Melanie Bednar brings you the recent discovery a Bull Shoals man made. He buys abandoned storage units for a living. But this unit had more than just knick knacks. Tune in to Region 8 News at 10 on Thursday for the amazing discovery that opens up new doors in the West Memphis Three story.

Powered by Frankly