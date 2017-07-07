City warns residents about certain trash receptacles

After July 17th, Walnut Ridge Code Enforcement Officers will begin disposing of certain trash receptacles found on the curb.

If any resident has a trash receptacle other than the city's new roller carts on their curb they risk confiscation by the city.

This is all part of the city's new initiative to use a one-armed truck and roller carts provided by the city for trash pick-up.

Starting Monday, the city will no longer pick-up trash in anything other than the new roller carts.

Mayor Charles Snapp said some of the receptacles being used by residents are already out of compliance with the city.

"There's several locations around town where they've taken the old metal chemical containers that look like a plastic box inside a metal frame," he said. " They've cut the top out, they put their trash bags in them, they hold water, they're nasty, and they've been out of compliance for several years."

Snapp added the city will dispose of these kinds of receptacles after the 17th.

"Those cans, wooden crates, and other structures like that will be picked up and removed off the street and disposed of," he said.

He said anyone who has garbage cans they want to keep should move them away from the street.

"If you want to keep them, pull them back to your house," he said.

Anyone who has a roller cart provided by the city that wants to get rid of their old receptacle can take it to the city's recycling bin.

He said Code Enforcement Officers are already looking for residents who still have old receptacles on their curb.

Snapp said on the 17th, officers will begin giving warnings to residents and anyone who does not comply could be fined.

