State representative agrees with dicamba ban

The Arkansas Plant Board has officially banned the sale and use of dicamba for 120 days, starting next week.

This comes after they received 596 complaints from farmers so far in 2017 about the herbicide's use.

Many of those complaints come from Region 8. In Mississippi County alone, there have been 141 reports made as of Friday.

State representative and Clay County farmer Joe Jett was in the meeting about the issue Friday at the state capitol.

At this meeting the general assembly heard 5 hours of testimony on dicamba, which included several wheat scientists, representatives from the state plant board, and farmers who are affected by this.

"When my colleagues went in today I think the general mood was maybe not to uphold the ban, but after all the testimony I think there were enough people that were persuaded to go along with the state plant board," Jett said.

Jett said the meeting proved a 120-day ban is worth it if it will slow down the crop damages across the state.

"For every person in my district that wants to not have the ban, I have 10 people saying we need the ban in place," Jett said. "This thing is too volatile and too dangerous, I think the farmers in our district overwhelmingly support the ban."

Dicamba drift is an issue that can damage nearby row crops as well as fruit and vegetable gardens.

Jett says the ban is necessary so there is time to do more research and get the issues under control.

The ban will go into affect on Tuesday afternoon.

