Family fundraising for daughter's stem cell treatment

One Region 8 family hopes a fundraiser in Hardy this weekend will help them reach their goal to get their daughter a new treatment that could change her life.

The Beggs began to notice a change in their daughter Ella around one-year-old.

“Up until then she was reaching all of her developmental milestones and had started to talk,” Scarlet Beggs said.

But then Ella was diagnosed with autism. She is now 3 years old and struggles with some day-to-day activities despite tremendous growth through a developmental preschool.

She is almost completely non-verbal and social settings often overwhelm her senses.

Ella’s parents began researching, hoping for a solution that could make her life a little easier.

“Whatever I can read to give these kids a voice, to give them the best life that they can possibly have,” Michael Beggs said. “What parent wouldn’t do anything that you could possibly think of for your child.”

The Beggs now want to take Ella to Panama for a new stem cell treatment that might help her cells perform better.

The procedure is not covered by insurance, but the community, including friends, family members, and strangers, has stepped up and donated to the family in hopes of getting Ella the treatment.

“Not only are we doing this for Ella, if this works and this helps Ella, you know, for the next child we’ll be the first in line to give testimony and let people follow her story,” Michael said.

The fundraiser for the Beggs will be at the old Hardy Gym on School Avenue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a barbecue dinner, live music, and live and silent auctions.

The Beggs said they cannot thank the community enough for all of their support.

