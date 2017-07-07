Man arrested after police find marijuana during traffic stop

Jonesboro police arrested a man after a traffic stop and vehicle search revealed marijuana.

According to a JPD incident report, an officer pulled over a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Dennis Flowers at Rains and Thomas on Thursday.

The report states the officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and that Flowers looked nervous and was breathing heavily.

During a search, police found a large package of compressed marijuana in Flowers' right pants leg.

According to the report, Flowers was also a probationer with absconder status out of Lawrence County and had been since 2015.

Police arrested Flowers and he was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge found probable cause to Flowers with possession of a schedule VI substance greater than four ounces but less than ten pounds on Friday. That charge is a class D felony with a potential fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to six years in jail.

He was given a $3,500 bond.

Flowers is scheduled to appear back in court on August 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android