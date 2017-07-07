Ag pilot concerns over drone use on farms

As technology in the agriculture industry grows, one piece of technology that's being used by many farmers is drones.

While drones do have their benefits for most local farmers, one agricultural pilot said they can pose significant safety hazards for those in the air.

Chris Pulliam said the biggest concern for drones is that pilots can't see them while flying.

Pulliam added that if a drone strikes a plane, it will cause tens of thousands of dollars in damages and could end with the pilot dying due to either initial impact or a crash.

"We need the technology, we need the drones, but we need the ag planes, and we need the pilots to go home every night," Pulliam said. "And we need to find a way to work together and communicate and be courteous of one another's space, basically, to make it all work out."

According to Pulliam, many local farmers will notify area pilots in advance when drones are in the air for pictures and will also bring the drones down if a pilot is near.

