FEMA gives news tips for local residents

Following the heavy rains and flooding back in late April and early May, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are warning residents.

With residents and business owners repairing their homes, businesses and possessions, media relations specialist Bob Porreca said FEMA wants to remind residents of what FEMA will and will not do.

"All FEMA people will have identification, and they won't charge you anything," Porreca said. "Somebody comes up and says hey, I'm from FEMA. Give me $50 bucks and I'll inspect your house. Say, I'm waiting for the free person."

Right now, there are still disaster recovery centers open at the Black River Fire Training Center in Walnut Ridge and one at the Randolph County Nursing Center in Pocahontas.

Residents can also download the FEMA app, call 1-800-621-3362 or go online to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ for additional disaster assistance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android