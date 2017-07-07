Jonesboro Street Crimes Unit arrest man on probation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro Street Crimes Unit arrest man on probation

Rockey Matt Kelley (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Rockey Matt Kelley (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Investigators with the Jonesboro Street Crimes Unit arrested a man on probation Thursday after a search of his hotel room uncovered meth.

According to a police incident report, investigators located 41-year-old Rockey Kelley at the Days Inn motel.

Police searched Kelley's room and uncovered a glass smoke pipe with meth residue.

Police also searched Kelley's phone and saw multiple text messages with Kelley offering to sell meth.

Kelley was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

He's charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

