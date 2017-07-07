Lumber Jacks and Jills take on Wappapello Woodland Challenge

It's the WWE of Wappapello summer activities! The WWE, or Wappapello Woodlands Expo, on Saturday, July 8 features an ax throw, a class on logging, hot saws, cross cut and even events for little Lumber Jacks.

"It was actually scheduled for May 6th," Andrew Jefferson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake, said. "We are excited about the event. This is the second annual event we are having this year. It is hard to put into words the excitement we're having."

The WWE happens at Redman Creek Recreation Area. Historical displays will open at 9 a.m. Little Lumber Jacks will compete in Pedal Skidder Pull, Sawdust Scramble, and Rubber Ax Throw at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Now for the children, there will be gold coins hidden down in the sawdust," Jefferson said. "There will be an ax throw for them. But, it will be a rubber ax!"

The competition for adults is a bit more serious.

"If there are five females, there will be a female division," Jefferson said. "But if there are four females or less, they will actually compete with the men. But, they will have what's called 'a handicap.' Also for the 16-18 year olds, they can participate, but they will need to have a signed disclosure from a parent."

Conclave schedule begins with crosscut at 9:30 a.m. Underhand chop is at 10:30 a.m. Standing chop is at 11 a.m. There's an ax throw at 11:30 a.m. Loggers class is at 1:30 p.m. Stock appearing (gas) is at 2 p.m. Stock appearing (alternate fuel) is at 3 p.m. Hot saw will happen at 4 p.m. and the accuracy fell is at 4:15 p.m.