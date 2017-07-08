Crews responding to plane crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews responding to plane crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews are responding to a crop duster crash in Craighead County.

According to dispatch, the crash is near Highway 226 in Cash.

We do not know yet if anyone is injured in the crash or why the plane went down.

A Region 8 News crew is headed to the scene. 

