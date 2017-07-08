Crews responding to plane crash

Emergency crews are responding to a crop duster crash in Craighead County.

According to dispatch, the crash is near Highway 226 in Cash.

We do not know yet if anyone is injured in the crash or why the plane went down.

A Region 8 News crew is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android