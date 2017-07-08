Man killed in crop duster crash

One person died in a crop duster crash in Craighead County Saturday.

According to dispatch, the crash happened along Highway 226 in Cash.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office said a man from Georgia was killed in the crash.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration in Little Rock are coming to survey the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. The man's name has also not been released yet.

