Victim identified in crop duster crash

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.

The man was identified as Ronald J. Everidge, 27, of Georgia.

Jonesboro dispatch said Saturday that the crash happened along Highway 226 in Cash. According to FAA spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory, both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash of the AT-602 aircraft.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, Cory said, noting the investigation of a crop duster crash can take a year or more to complete.

