Crews responding to Lawrence Co. fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews responding to Lawrence Co. fire

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Lawrence County. 

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto says crews are responding to a fire in the 1200-block of Southeast Front Street in Hoxie. 

He said there was smoke and flames showing from the house. 

We don't know yet if anyone was inside the home. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: Murder suspect in custody

    JPD: Murder suspect in custody

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:44:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-07-08 13:35:58 GMT
    Alex Rankin (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Alex Rankin (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Jonesboro man.

    Jonesboro police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Jonesboro man.

  • FEMA gives new tips for local residents

    FEMA gives new tips for local residents

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:15:49 GMT
    Saturday, July 8 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-07-08 12:42:59 GMT

    Following the heavy rains and flooding back in late April and early May, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are warning local residents.

    Following the heavy rains and flooding back in late April and early May, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are warning local residents.

  • Lumber Jacks and Jills take on Wappapello Woodland Challenge

    Lumber Jacks and Jills take on Wappapello Woodland Challenge

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:12:25 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:34:25 GMT
    Wappapello Woodlands Expo enters its 2nd year. (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)Wappapello Woodlands Expo enters its 2nd year. (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    It's the WWE of Wappapello summer activities! The WWE, or Wappapello Woodlands Expo, on Saturday, July 8 features an axe throw, a class on logging, hot saws, cross cut and even events for little Lumber Jacks.

    It's the WWE of Wappapello summer activities! The WWE, or Wappapello Woodlands Expo, on Saturday, July 8 features an axe throw, a class on logging, hot saws, cross cut and even events for little Lumber Jacks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly