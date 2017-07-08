Crews responding to Lawrence Co. fire

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Lawrence County.

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto says crews are responding to a fire in the 1200-block of Southeast Front Street in Hoxie.

He said there was smoke and flames showing from the house.

We don't know yet if anyone was inside the home.

