Firefighters search for cause of house fire

Crews are still attempting to find out the cause of a house fire in Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto said crews are responding to a fire in the 1200-block of Southeast Front Street in Hoxie. The homeowners were not at home at the fire. Ditto said the utility room and half of the kitchen were damaged in the fire, with heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

Ditto was also taken to the emergency room Saturday, suffering from dehydration and heat injury.

He was released from the hospital late last night and is doing okay.

