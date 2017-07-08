Small town fire department makes big stride

The City of Lafe’s fire department hit a lower ISO rating for the first time in 25 years.

Its rating went from an 8 to a 6, according to Fire Chief Scott Crossno.

For two years, the department has worked diligently to lower their rating.

The department set the goal to provide more fire protection for residents and help them lower their insurance rates.

He said the new rating has already helped some of Lafe’s residents.

"The residents’ home insurance will be lowered, I had a couple residents that have already got refunded $1,450 on their insurance and that's awesome," Crossno said.

Chief Crossno praised his team’s efforts to lower the ISO rating.

He is glad to see residents who are already reaping the benefits from the lower rating.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android