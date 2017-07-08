Bikers ride to support local fire department - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bikers ride to support local fire department

LAFE, AR

The Lafe Fire Department held a Fire Run on Saturday to raise money for new equipment.

The city’s park became home to the Dice Run for the day.

Proceeds from the motorcycle ride will go towards the purchase of a new pumper truck for the fire department.

"It’ll be more security for the neighbors knowing that we got the proper equipment to use and our response time will be quicker, be safer for the firefighters, that's the main thing,” Fire Chief Scott Crossno said.

Crossno said the truck would cost the department between $100,000 and $200,000.

He told Region 8 News that he is grateful to everyone who took part in the ride to help pay for the new piece of equipment. 

