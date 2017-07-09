Crews working to restore power

According to Jonesboro police dispatch, a power pole has snapped on Harrisburg Road south of Fox Meadows, causing a power outage.

CWL official Kevan Inboden said a tree fell on a line in the 4500 block of Harrisburg Road Sunday morning. The outage affected people in the Harrisburg Road area, south of Parker Road and in the Craig Hills area.

Inboden said crews were able to reroute and restore power to most of the area.

However, crews are still working in the area where the tree fell. Inboden said power should be out another two to four hours for customers in the area where the tree fell.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android