Breaking Bonds Ministries hosts open house

A new facility in Jonesboro will be working to change the lives of men in the area by helping them overcome their addictions and build a religious foundation, organizers said Sunday.

The open house for the Breaking Bonds Ministries was held Sunday, giving people an opportunity to tour the home. Right now, the facility can house 10 men, with a few men staying at the home since it opened in April.

The program's goal is to help people.

"It's the realization of a vision that Casey and Tiffany had when they started breaking bonds, and we're out her celebrating that because it's the first step in a facility that needed to happen in Jonesboro," Board President, Ty Keller, said.

Keller said men will also have an opportunity to put things behind them.

"Our purpose is to give, is to help guys rehabilitate and come out here and realize that any kind of addiction or anything that was holding them down is a thing of the past. It's a chapter gone in their lives and we're here to help them get back on the right track and go and be productive citizens that are following Christ," Keller said.

The organization also announced plans to expand the facility for as many as 40 men in the future, with the group planning to build a recreation of the Holy Land in the back of the property.

One of the residents said he has received help, noting there is an attempt to create and build a new person.

"All the men that come in here now, there will be six, seven, eight, nine other guys to really help encourage them and when they get down or when they're having some real issues...because I mean we do, we have to peel back layers of life that, that we've kind of tried to run from," Chris Metcalf said.

"A place like this is needed," another man said.

"I wish we had numerous of these around the city. We have very limited resources when it comes to people in recovery and then especially when we're doing this from a spiritual or Christian-based rehabilitation center," Legal Counsel, Matthew Lunde, said.

