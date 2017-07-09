Emergency crews investigate apartment complex fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported apartment fire in Jonesboro Sunday night.

According to dispatch, crews responded to an apartment on Sybel Cove.

Jonesboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief,Tom Johnson, said the fire started in one unit.

Four units in one building were impacted by the fire, but only one had significant damage.

Several residents at the complex were evacuated. After firefighters cleared smoke from the units, they were allowed back in their homes.

The resident living in the apartment unit where the fire started was displaced.

Although Johnson said the fire appears to be accidental, it is still under investigation.

