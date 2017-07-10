Planned power outage scheduled for Jonesboro

In order to fix an issue, an electric cooperative says they will have to turn off the power to a part of North Jonesboro.

According to the Craighead Electric Cooperative via Facebook, power will be turned off Monday at 9 a.m. as crews work to change out a broken pole.

The electric company says the planned outage will affect about 100 customers on parts of Highway 351 north, County Road 726, County Road 728, and County Road 749.

Repairs are not expected to take more than a couple of hours.

