Details released in Jonesboro crash

Jonesboro police worked a crash on South Culberhouse Street and Hunters Ridge Drive Wednesday evening that sent one person to a Memphis hospital.

According to a crash report, a Nissan Altima driven by Hughley Brooks of Jonesboro was headed south on Culberhouse.

Brooks tried to turn left onto Hunters Ridge.

Brooks failed to yield while turning onto Hunters Ridge and was hit by a Toyota Rav 4, driven by Annie Everett.

Everett was traveling north on Culberhouse at the time of the crash.

“I was coming down on Culberhouse when, I was making a turn, I was making my turn,” Brooks said. “There were no cars coming and the next thing I notice I got T-boned.”

Brooks, Everett, and a juvenile in Everett’s vehicle had minor injuries.

Brooks’ passenger, Stephanie Jones of Jonesboro, had to be flown by Hospital Wing to Methidost University Hosptial in Memphis with several injuries.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android