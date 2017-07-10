Jonesboro police working crash near Central Baptist Church - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Jonesboro police working crash near Central Baptist Church

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are working a crash located near Central Baptist Church.

According to police, a helicopter is being flown out to the location.

No word on any injuries.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Jury finds Jackson guilty of murder, robbery

    Jury finds Jackson guilty of murder, robbery

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:22:11 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:38:00 GMT
    Michael Jackson (Source: Blytheville Police)Michael Jackson (Source: Blytheville Police)

    According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Mississippi County jury on Wednesday convicted Michael Jackson of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Yuri McKeever in June 2016. 

    According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Mississippi County jury on Wednesday convicted Michael Jackson of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Yuri McKeever in June 2016. 

  • JPD investigates break-in at Dollar General

    JPD investigates break-in at Dollar General

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:38:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:18:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are looking for the suspects in a break-in at a business early Wednesday and are asking for help from the public in arresting the suspects. 

    Jonesboro police are looking for the suspects in a break-in at a business early Wednesday and are asking for help from the public in arresting the suspects. 

  • Deputies find marijuana plants during search

    Deputies find marijuana plants during search

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:55:07 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:16:06 GMT
    (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department website)(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department website)

    Mississippi County deputies and Gosnell police would like to have a talk with the person or persons who planted nearly 20 marijuana plants in the Gosnell area. 

    Mississippi County deputies and Gosnell police would like to have a talk with the person or persons who planted nearly 20 marijuana plants in the Gosnell area. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly