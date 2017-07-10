Jonesboro police working crash near Central Baptist Church

Jonesboro police are working a crash located near Central Baptist Church.

According to police, a helicopter is being flown out to the location.

No word on any injuries.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

