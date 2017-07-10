Mother dies hours after teenage daughter's body recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas woman who jumped into a river to save her teenage daughter died hours after the daughter's body was found.



A Benton County Sheriff's Office spokesman says Rogers resident Kristin Wylie died Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at a hospital. Wylie's 13-year-old daughter had been found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near War Eagle Mill.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Wylie's daughter was swimming with another teen Friday in an area of the White River that feeds into Beaver Lake when she went under and didn't resurface.



Wylie and a family friend then dove into the water to try to save the teen.



Bystanders had to pull Wylie out of the water and gave her CPR until emergency workers arrived. Wylie died at a local hospital two days later.

