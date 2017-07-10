Mother dies hours after teenage daughter's body recovered - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mother dies hours after teenage daughter's body recovered

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas woman who jumped into a river to save her teenage daughter died hours after the daughter's body was found.
    
A Benton County Sheriff's Office spokesman says Rogers resident Kristin Wylie died Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at a hospital. Wylie's 13-year-old daughter had been found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near War Eagle Mill.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Wylie's daughter was swimming with another teen Friday in an area of the White River that feeds into Beaver Lake when she went under and didn't resurface.
    
Wylie and a family friend then dove into the water to try to save the teen.
    
Bystanders had to pull Wylie out of the water and gave her CPR until emergency workers arrived.  Wylie died at a local hospital two days later.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro native murdered with duct tape in Dallas

    Jonesboro native murdered with duct tape in Dallas

    Monday, July 10 2017 9:45 AM EDT2017-07-10 13:45:31 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-10 14:15:17 GMT

    A former Jonesboro resident was found dead Friday in Dallas. Police say the man was suffocated by duct tape.

    A former Jonesboro resident was found dead Friday in Dallas. Police say the man was suffocated by duct tape.

  • Glitch sparks frenzy over MLGW bills; rumors of Z-Bo donation false

    Glitch sparks frenzy over MLGW bills; rumors of Z-Bo donation false

    Monday, July 10 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-07-10 10:54:34 GMT

    A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers. 

    A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers. 

  • Planned power outage scheduled for Jonesboro

    Planned power outage scheduled for Jonesboro

    Monday, July 10 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-07-10 10:43:06 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 10:53:18 GMT

    In order to fix an issue, an electric cooperative says they will have to turn off the power to a part of North Jonesboro.

    In order to fix an issue, an electric cooperative says they will have to turn off the power to a part of North Jonesboro.

    •   
Powered by Frankly