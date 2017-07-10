Jonesboro native murdered with duct tape in Dallas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro native murdered with duct tape in Dallas

Robert Lee Covington (Source: WFAA) Robert Lee Covington (Source: WFAA)
Yevin Rushing (Source: Dallas County Jail) Yevin Rushing (Source: Dallas County Jail)
A former Jonesboro resident was found dead Friday in Dallas. Police say the man was suffocated by duct tape.

According to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA, 54-year-old Robert Lee Covington died after the tape was placed over his mouth and nose.

Yevin Rushing, 22, was arrested Saturday after Covington's Rolex was found in Rushing's vehicle.

The suspect admitted to meeting Covington through a Craigslist ad.

Covington served as executive assistant to the lead pastor at one of the nation's largest LGBT congregations.

For more information about the investigation, click here.

