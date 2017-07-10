Mom uses grief to help area children

A Region 8 mother coping with the tragic death of her son, uses his death to help young children in Arkansas.

Children gathered in Helena-West Helena on July 8 for Camp Albert, a summer camp aimed at helping them learn various methods such as creative writing, dance, music, and more to help them cope with grief.

Viola Turner lost her then 20-year-old son Albert, the namesake of the camp, to gun violence in 2013.

Shortly after meeting the Missouri man who received Albert's heart through organ donation, she started the organization Colors for a Cause.

Turner said she plans to host a summer camp in Jonesboro next year.

For more information on Camp Albert or the Colors for a Cause organization, contact Viola Turner by phone at (870) 816-5837 or by email at colorscause4@gmail.com.

Director Janice Williams can also be reached at jwwilliams@banksouthern.com.

