Gas analysts predict 'summer blues' in coming weeks

After weeks of steady decrease, gas prices in Arkansas ticked up slightly in the last week.

Average retail gasoline prices rose 0.8 cents per gallon to an average of $2, according to GasBuddy.

That’s less than the national average which increased 3.4 cents per gallon to $2.25.

Despite the uptick, Arkansans are paying one cent less per gallon than they did a year ago, and 7.4 cents less than a month ago.

Now that the July 4 holiday is over, experts predict gasoline prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.

“Call it the summer blues at the pump—prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we’ll be bouncing near the summer low for some time,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Don’t expect much improvement in prices for the rest of the summer.”

DeHaan adds that an active hurricane season could also trigger an upswing in both gas and oil prices.

