Police: Couple stole $3,000 worth of clothes from store

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police are searching for a couple who walked out of a Jonesboro department store with $3,000 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The high-priced heist happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Dillard’s, 3000 E. Highland.

Police said store surveillance video showed a man and woman gathering various items of clothing. Then the man makes a phone call, and both suspects left the store.

But, police say they failed to pay for the clothes, valued at $3,000.

According to the incident report, it appeared the couple got into a silver Buick Century.

Police released very few details about the alleged suspects, other than to say the woman was 20 to 40 years of age.

If caught, the pair could face a felony shoplifting charge.

