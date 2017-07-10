FBI: Arkansas had 1,853 reports of cybercrime in 2016 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

FBI: Arkansas had 1,853 reports of cybercrime in 2016

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The FBI says there were nearly 1,900 instances of internet crime in Arkansas for 2016, from nonpayment scams to cyberattacks on state agencies.
    
The FBI says Arkansas' attacks are a small percentage of the nearly 300,000 cyberattacks tracked nationwide in 2016. But the FBI warns that the state is seeing more complex attacks, including cyberattacks from overseas.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that those complex attacks show a global trend in evolving techniques of infiltrating government, business and personal computer systems.
    
The most common internet crimes reported in 2016 were nonpayment or non-delivery scams, when a product or service isn't compensated or never received.
    
According to the FBI, more than $1.3 billion was lost in 2016 through cyberattacks in the U.S., which is the highest total since 2000.

