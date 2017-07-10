AHTD open all 5 lanes of Harrisburg Road overpass - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

AHTD open all 5 lanes of Harrisburg Road overpass

New column now supporting Harrisburg Road overpass. (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept. via Twitter) New column now supporting Harrisburg Road overpass. (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept. via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

All five lanes of traffic are now traveling over the Harrisburg Road overpass.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said the damaged bridge is now resting on a new column.

The Interstate 555 overpass sustained significant damage when a tractor-trailer rig struck the support on June 27, killing the driver, 57-year-old Jackie Becker of Jonesboro.

At the time, AHTD estimated it would possibly take months to repair the bridge.

"All four columns supporting the bridge were impacted," said Danny Straessle, AHTD spokesperson.

Since then, AHTD crews have worked virtually around the clock to reopen the overpass. During that time, they reopened two lanes of traffic.

While all five lanes of the overpass are opening, AHTD District Engineer Brad Smithee says work still needs to be done to the right lane of northbound I-555. It will remain at one lane until further notice.

