Sheriff: 2 arrested after deputies find pillow stuffed with meth

Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men after they reported finding a pillow stuffed with meth.

Early Monday morning, while patrolling 11th Avenue, Deputy Jason Wolfenbarger reported seeing a pickup truck driving in the middle of the road.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Danny Allen Peyton of Paragould, explained that he “thought there was a hole on the side of the road” and was trying to avoid it.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the truck, Peyton reportedly told the deputy there was not and gave him permission to search the vehicle.

After the passenger, 44-year-old Lonnie Wilburn Garrett of Paragould, got out of the truck, Wolfenbarger and Deputy Hunter Wright began to search it.

Between the driver’s and passenger’s seat, the deputies reported finding an orange pillow. Inside the pillow, they found a digital scale and a baggie containing 2.6 grams of a “white crystal-like substance.”

Both Peyton and Garrett denied knowing what was inside the pillow.

Wolfenbarger then arrested both men and took them to the Greene County Detention Center, where they were each booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android