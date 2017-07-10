Man tried to hide meth in his shoe, deputies say

Neither shoes nor pillows are good hiding places for drugs.

Those are just two of the locations where Greene County sheriff’s deputies reportedly found methamphetamine during recent traffic stops.

On Sunday night, deputies arrested 42-year-old Larry D’Wayne Waters of Jonesboro on suspicion of possession after they say he tried to hide nearly three grams of meth in his shoe.

Waters was a passenger in a car stopped on Highway 49 South.

While performing an open air sniff, K9 Officer Deks gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Tommy Huffstetler’s report.

“K9 Deks showed particular interest in the rear seat area where Mr. Waters was sitting,” Huffstetler said.

Waters denied having any illegal substances in his position and gave the deputy permission to search him, the report said.

Waters removed his left shoe and handed it to the deputy. He then removed his right shoe and “tried to conceal the shoe under the vehicle,” according to the report.

When told to hand the deputy his shoe, Waters replied by asking, “What are you talking about.”

Huffstetler again ordered Waters to hand him the shoe, but he continued to hide it under the vehicle.

The deputy, along with assistance from deputies Anthony Ganus and Dustin Estes wrestled Waters to the ground and detained him.

Once he was in handcuffs, Huffstetler said they found a corner cut baggie containing approximately 2.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The deputy took Waters to the Greene County Detention Center and booked him in for possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.

In an unrelated case, deputies arrested two men after reportedly finding 2.6 grams of meth stuffed in a pillow.

