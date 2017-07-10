Trial set in murder case

A circuit judge on Tuesday set an Oct. 30 pre-trial date for a Jonesboro man charged earlier this year with first-degree murder.

Alex Rankin appeared in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro.

Earlier this year, a circuit court judge found probable cause to charge Rankin with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Alex Rankin shot and killed Dewayne Manning at a home in the 400-block of North Bridge Street Friday morning.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an argument the night before.

At 7:46 p.m. Thursday, officers responding to a report of shots fired at the home. Witnesses said the two men had been arguing when Rankin pulled a gun and fired four shots at Manning into the residence, the affidavit stated. Several women and children were inside the home at the time, they said.

Early the next morning, officers were called back to the scene regarding a man being shot.

When they arrived, they found Manning suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

Witnesses told officers that Rankin had walked past the home with a woman when Manning “got an ax and began yelling at Rankin,” the affidavit stated.

“Witnesses said that Rankin turned around and walked back towards Manning,” the court document said. “[They] then saw the suspect fire shots at the victim.”

When he appeared in circuit court in July, Rankin did not enter a plea.

The judge had ordered Rankin be held in lieu of $950,000 bond.

Rankin is set to go on trial Nov. 13 through 17.

