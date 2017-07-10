A Better Region 8: Keeping kids safe in hot weather

I'm sure it's not new information to anyone but it's hot. I mean really hot. The American Veterinary Medical Association says on their website that the inside of a car in 90-degree heat can reach 119 degrees in 20 minutes and 133 degrees in 1-hour.

Every year Region 8 News reports on sad cases of people leaving children or pets inside hot vehicles and often the results are tragic. According to noheatstroke.org, 719 children left in vehicles have died of heatstroke since 1998. 19 this year alone and that includes the profoundly sad loss of 5-year-old Christopher Gardner, Jr who died in a daycare van in West Memphis.

Whether we are parents, teachers or bus drivers we all share the responsibility of keeping our children safe especially during the summer months.

Slow down and take a moment. Look around. Put the phone away and make sure the children in your life are taken out of the vehicle when you get out. These things seem like common sense, but it still keeps happening so it's worth reinforcing over and over if need be.

Slowing down and checking to be sure our children are safe the heat will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

