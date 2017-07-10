Accident at Red Wolf and Stallings stalls traffic

According to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley, emergency crews are at the scene of a rollover accident at Red Wolf Boulevard and Stallings Lane.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Within minutes, Jonesboro police and an ambulance were at the scene.

There is no report of any injuries at this time, Presley said, noting two wreckers were also at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android