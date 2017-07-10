Museum holds fundraising sale

The Rector Community Museum is having a fund raising sale.

According to their Facebook page, the majority items have been donated by Rector Downtown Drugs/Gift Shop.

It will be sold at the museum for one-third of the retail price.

The sale began Monday and runs through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All sales are final and the museum said to bring bags and boxes.

The sale is taking place at 110 South Main Street in Rector.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android