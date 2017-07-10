District hosts groundbreaking for new two schools

It was an opportunity for two groundbreaking events Monday for residents in the Buffalo Island Central School District.

District officials broke ground on the district's new 7th through 12th grade building in Monette, then hosted another groundbreaking for the Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade building in Leachville.

According to school officials, Nabholtz Construction Services is serving as the construction manager for the new buildings. The buildings were designed through a partnership of Little & Associates and Cromwell Architects, both of Jonesboro.

