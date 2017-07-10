Smoothie King opens in Jonesboro

A restaurant known for wanting its customers to be healthy is now in Jonesboro.

Smoothie King opened its restaurant on Highland Drive Monday.

It took 60 days for construction crews to build the restaurant, which has 25 full-time employees and has plans to expand in the future.

The restaurant chain was created in 1973 to create a smoothie made with a specific purpose of weight loss, weight gain and caloric intake in mind, officials said.

