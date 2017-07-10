City battles mosquitoes as summer continues

There has been an increase in mosquitoes in Jonesboro so far this year. (Source: KAIT)

Jonesboro city officials are working on a plan to deal with mosquitoes this summer. (Source: KAIT)

The problem is not new to Jonesboro, much less Northeast Arkansas, but Jonesboro city officials are working to put a dent in the increase of mosquitoes this year.

Jonesboro city communications director Bill Campbell said the city has seen an increase in mosquitoes this summer and is working to deal with the problem. The city, through Vector Disease Control, will increase its spraying and will also put out traps around the area to see where the heaviest population could be.

"The rain we've had recently and some of the wind coming out of the south bringing in some mosquitos out of the rice fields. So, the mayor has asked Vector to increase some of the spraying," Campbell said.

City officials also plan to increase spraying in areas, where there is a heavier mosquito population.

The city has worked with Vector for several years, with the increased spraying taking effect in about a week, Campbell said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android