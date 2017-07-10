Police investigate arson, theft case

Jonesboro police spent the weekend looking for a suspect who reportedly broke into a building, damaged the place and stole other items in the process.

According to an incident report, officers went to Razorback Concrete, 3001 West Parker Road, in Jonesboro Sunday about the break-in at the shop. Officer Victoria Evans said she saw the window broken with a large tool used to break the glass.

The bay door was also open and it looked like "someone rammed a vehicle into it to get it opened", Evans said in the police report.

The break-in is believed to have happened between 8:47 p.m. Saturday and 1:47 p.m. Sunday.

Police also believe that several items, including a computer and copper wire, were taken. Officers also found a cell phone believed to be owned by the suspect at the scene.

Evans said authorities also found out another clue, by discovering the vehicle used to ram the bay door.

"I was also advised that the truck that was reported on fire last night belongs to the company that was possibly used to damage the bay door," Evans said.

The vehicle, believed to be a Ford extended cab pickup truck, was later found behind Razor Rock Concrete, 3501 West Washington Ave., in Jonesboro, police said.

