Blytheville improving street lights

The code enforcement department in Blytheville is working to replace street lights on the south end of town.

Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson says they have received a lot of complaints on how dark the area gets at night.

Jefferson said they plan to upgrade 23 street lights starting at Exit 63 just off I-55.

Many of the lights there have stopped working over the years.

Jefferson said a lot of people complain about how dark it gets around the Love's Gas Station.

“It’s fairly dark out here at night. And we want to make it more inviting for the passerby to stop in the area,” he said. “And make them feel comfortable when they stop.”

Jefferson said they plan to install more poles with better lighting to keep people safe.

Jefferson also said it’s a project that will take four phases to complete.

"We're partnering with Entergy and the Arkansas Highway Department to replace these,” he said. “We're looking at either some brighter lighting, sodium high pressure or LED lighting. We prefer LED if we can get it but it may not be available. So, we're just going to get the best of what we can get."

Jefferson said they're working to begin the project immediately.

He said they hope to have the new street lights up and running in the next three to six months.

