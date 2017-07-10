Church to host block parties to bring neighborhoods together

With the summer in full swing, one Jonesboro church is fighting the heat and getting out and interacting with the community.

The Word Baptist Church is hosting three block parties throughout the month of July.

Jamar Andrews, the lead pastor of the church, said the effort is about investing in the lives in the community.

The church sets up tents, serve food, play games, and music at each of their block parties.

They picked areas of Jonesboro where they saw a need and opportunity to touch lives.

“It allows us to be able to make relationships,” Adams said. “To be able to see a person and know their name and not just a people or those people out there but actually know the people in our community. Exchange life stories.”

There will be a block party on July 16 at Cedar Park and on July 23 in the Cedar Heights neighborhood.

The parties take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The church wants community members living in those neighborhoods to come and enjoy the fun and also make new friendships.

