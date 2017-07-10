Killer bees could call Northwest Arkansas home, official says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Killer bees could call Northwest Arkansas home, official says

Bees (Source: KAIT) Bees (Source: KAIT)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

They may be known in Texas and areas in the Southwest United States, but may soon move into Northwest Arkansas. 

According to a report from television station KNWA, scientists are looking at rising temperatures as a possible reason for the move. The bee population appears to be dwindling, but the killer variety may soon leave their mark. 

"I think it stung me," University of Arkansas Entomology Professor Dr. Donald Steinkraus told KNWA, as he tried to get a bee to sting him on his arm. "Now it has."

While the bee can provide honey and pollinates plants, this kind of bee has officials asking people to be careful. 

